Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $751.52

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.52 ($10.17) and traded as low as GBX 674 ($9.12). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 684 ($9.26), with a volume of 28,597 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £524.06 million and a PE ratio of 28.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 777.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 751.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

