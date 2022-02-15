Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 838 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

