Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 3.8%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.93. 3,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,870,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,706,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.