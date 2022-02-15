ROIyal Coin Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 (ROCO)

ROIyal Coin (CURRENCY:ROCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. ROIyal Coin has a market capitalization of $5,833.00 and $4.00 worth of ROIyal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROIyal Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROIyal Coin has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About ROIyal Coin

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) is a coin. ROIyal Coin’s total supply is 2,199,991 coins and its circulating supply is 2,194,723 coins. ROIyal Coin’s official website is www.roiyalcoin.pro . ROIyal Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinRoiyal

