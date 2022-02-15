Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Roku posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 412,500 shares of company stock worth $81,529,950 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $9.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.15. 3,672,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.09. Roku has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.