Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 197,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $76,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

