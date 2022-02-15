Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.40) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400 ($18.94).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.94) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,356.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,406.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.68).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

