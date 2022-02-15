Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.40) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400 ($18.94).
Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.94) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,356.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,406.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.68).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
