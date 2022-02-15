Royal Bank of Canada Sells 298,449 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,717,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $86,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 158.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

