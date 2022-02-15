RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 195,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

