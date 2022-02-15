SAFE DEAL Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $348,862.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00004554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.21 or 1.00017897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,576,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,333 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

