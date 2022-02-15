salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 736.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.4% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.00. 57,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,029. The company has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,459 shares of company stock valued at $38,919,655. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

