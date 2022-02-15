salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Mizuho

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,459 shares of company stock worth $38,919,655 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

