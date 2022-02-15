Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

NASDAQ:LMPX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 43,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.74. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.