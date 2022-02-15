Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.20 price objective on the ride-hailing company’s stock.
Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 4.28 on Monday. DiDi Global has a one year low of 3.33 and a one year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.19.
DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.
DiDi Global Company Profile
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiDi Global (DIDI)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.