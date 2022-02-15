Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.20 price objective on the ride-hailing company’s stock.

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 4.28 on Monday. DiDi Global has a one year low of 3.33 and a one year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.19.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,889,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in DiDi Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares in the last quarter. Bedford Ridge Capital LP acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,161,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DiDi Global by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,947,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.