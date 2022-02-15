SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
SAP stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.25. 703,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $117.49 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
