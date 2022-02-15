SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SAP were worth $96,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $117.49 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

