Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Carl Colizza Purchases 8,300 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,276,893.
TSE SAP traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$30.17. The company had a trading volume of 819,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,993. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$26.21 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
