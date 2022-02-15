Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Carl Colizza Purchases 8,300 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,276,893.

TSE SAP traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$30.17. The company had a trading volume of 819,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,993. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$26.21 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

