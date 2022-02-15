Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,310.0 days.

Shares of SUVPF stock opened at $554.00 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $470.00 and a fifty-two week high of $736.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUVPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($670.45) to €685.00 ($778.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

