Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 774,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. 422,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sasol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

