SaTT Trading Down 22.5% This Week (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $61,430.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00105700 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

