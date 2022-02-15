Scala (XLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,147.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Scala has a total market cap of $915,599.30 and approximately $8,147.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.97 or 0.07133789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,105.16 or 1.00140118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

