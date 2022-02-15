Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

