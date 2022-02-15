Scotiabank Boosts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. Saputo has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.