Scotiabank Trims Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Target Price to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.54.

TSE:SLF opened at C$68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.04 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

