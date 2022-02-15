SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 1,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

