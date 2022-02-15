SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $158.28, but opened at $149.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $134.65, with a volume of 168,335 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SE. Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

