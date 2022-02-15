SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.62 Million

Brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce $54.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $55.30 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $190.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $191.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $218.64 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $229.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

SPNE opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 185,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 277,996 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

