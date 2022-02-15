Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
SNFCA stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.88.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
