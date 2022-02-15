Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Security National Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,284 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

