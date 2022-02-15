Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Seer stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 1,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,835. Seer has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $979.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.50.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 over the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Seer by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

