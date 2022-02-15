Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $244.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 211,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

