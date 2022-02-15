Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $43.24 million and approximately $24.28 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00105817 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.