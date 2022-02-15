Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Sells $1,142,399.40 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Senseonics by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 627.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 966,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
