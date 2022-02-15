Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Sells $1,142,399.40 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Senseonics by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 627.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 966,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

