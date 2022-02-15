Sentinel (DVPN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $49.00 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,649,525,768 coins and its circulating supply is 6,780,739,676 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

