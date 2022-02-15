Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $60.14. 31,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 873,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

