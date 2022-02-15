ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises approximately 1.5% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.57% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $24,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

