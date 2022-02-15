SFL (SFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. 8,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,154. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SFL by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SFL by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SFL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

