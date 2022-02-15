Shard Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $14,075.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

