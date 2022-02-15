Shell plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shell stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. Shell has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

