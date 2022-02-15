Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $978.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,479.61.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $847.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,371.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

