Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $978.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,479.61.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $847.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,371.24.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.