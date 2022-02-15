Shopify (SHOP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $847.45 on Tuesday. Shopify has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,152.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,371.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.61.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

