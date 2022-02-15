Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 153,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $398.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

