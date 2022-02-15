Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Increases By 129.4%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the January 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 96.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

