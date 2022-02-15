Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Rises By 200.0%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXSL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $712,000.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

