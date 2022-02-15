Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Rises By 83.2%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after purchasing an additional 920,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,390,000 after purchasing an additional 281,567 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,926 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.