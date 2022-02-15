Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Rises By 87.8%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the January 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 over the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
