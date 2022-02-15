Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rises By 77.2%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,900 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 1,309,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

