Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Expands By 125.8%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

