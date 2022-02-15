Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Drops By 43.8%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 299,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CRVS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.54.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.