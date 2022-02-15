Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Expands By 103.9%

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,709,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 29,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,016. Doma has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

