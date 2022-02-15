Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Expands By 103.9%

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,709,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Doma
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doma (DOMA)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.